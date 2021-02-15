San Antonio takes on Detroit, looks for 4th straight road win

San Antonio Spurs (16-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Spurs take on Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 6-8 in home games. Detroit is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 3.1.

The Spurs have gone 9-3 away from home. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.2.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Plumlee is shooting 55.7% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.8 points and 6.9 assists for the Spurs. Murray is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 48.9% shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Blake Griffin: out (rest).

Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).