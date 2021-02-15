Pittsburgh puts home win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Capitals (6-4-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-5-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Washington trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 7-5-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has scored six power-play goals, converting on 15.4% of chances.

The Capitals are 6-4-3 against the rest of their division. Washington is third in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with seven.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasperi Kapanen leads the Penguins with a plus-five in 10 games this season. Sidney Crosby has seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with seven goals and has 18 points. John Carlson has seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Jakub Vrana: out (covid protocol).