Williams’ 30 points leads Clippers in 128-111 rout of Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Lou Williams scored a season-high 30 points in his first start of the season, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Cleveland 128-111 on Sunday night, sending the Cavaliers to their seventh straight loss.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year added a season-high 10 assists and made all eight of his free throws on a night when the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard has a lower left leg contusion and Paul is dealing with bone swelling in his right toe.

Marcus Morris had a season-best 23 points off the bench for the Clippers, who have won three in a row and seven of 10. Serge Ibaka finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Collin Sexton scored 23 points for the short-handed Cavs. Darius Garland and reserve Cedi Osman each scored 20 points.

Cleveland has dropped nine of 11.

The Clippers got the rout going in the third when they scored 36 points after notching 38 in the second. Patrick Beverley and Williams combined to score their first 14 points, including eight in a row, for an 84-60 lead. Reggie Jackson's three-point play provided the Clippers' largest lead of 28 points.

The Cavs never made a run in the fourth. Their only lead came in the first when they opened the game on a 7-2 spurt.

Beverley and Williams quickly shut down the Cavs, combining for 14 of the Clippers' first 16 points to start the game. Ibaka, Morris and Terrance Mann teamed to run off eight in a row after their teammates' early scoring binge.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Played without Andre Drummond (rest), Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), Larry Nance Jr. (left hand fracture) and Kevin Love (right calf strain), who has been out since Dec. 27. ... They lost the season series, having been beaten by 22 points on Feb. 3.

Clippers: Beverley reached 4,000 career points on a 3-pointer in the third quarter. ... They improved to 2-1 without Leonard and George in the lineup this season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Golden State on Monday to conclude five-game trip.

Clippers: Host Miami on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back. They are 4-0 in such games.