Colgate looks to extend streak vs Army

Colgate (8-1, 8-1) vs. Army (9-5, 5-4)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its eighth straight conference win against Army. Colgate's last Patriot League loss came against the Army Black Knights 75-73 on Jan. 3. Army lost 84-74 loss at home to Colgate in its most recent game.

.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Raiders have scored 74.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed over zero non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Burns has connected on 43.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last three games. He's also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has won its last five road games, scoring 82.2 points, while allowing 64.2 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Black Knights. Army has an assist on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Colgate has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 86.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25