Sports

Brown scores 25 to lift Murray St. past UT Martin 84-55

The Associated Press

MURRAY, Ky.

Tevin Brown scored a season-high 25 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Murray State smashed UT Martin 84-55 on Saturday night.

Chico Carter Jr. scored 17 points for Murray State (11-9, 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference), KJ Williams scored 15 with 16 boards and Demond Robinson scored 10.

Cameron Holden had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-13, 5-11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Eaddy scores 29 points, No. 20 USC beats Washington State

February 13, 2021 9:35 PM

Sports

Allick scores 21 to lift Kansas City past Omaha 55-47

February 13, 2021 9:34 PM

Sports

Duke leads Providence past DePaul 57-47

February 13, 2021 9:27 PM

Sports

Southern uses late rally to beat UAPB 73-71 in overtime

February 13, 2021 9:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service