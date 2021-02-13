Sports

Schofield carries Dixie St. over Utah Valley 93-89

The Associated Press

OREM, Utah

Hunter Schofield had a season-high 31 points as Dixie St. narrowly beat Utah Valley 93-89 on Saturday night.

Schofield hit 9 of 10 foul shots. He added seven rebounds.

Frank Staine had 19 points for Dixie St. (7-10, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Gooden added 14 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Dixie St..

Trey Woodbury scored a career-high 27 points for the Wolverines (7-8, 5-2). Fardaws Aimaq added 18 points, 25 rebounds and three assists. Jamison Overton had 17 points.

The Trailblazers leveled the season series against the Wolverines with the win. Utah Valley defeated Dixie St. 87-72 on Friday.

