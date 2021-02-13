Sports

Clay carries Tennessee Tech past E. Illinois 80-67

The Associated Press

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Jr. Clay had 22 points as Tennessee Tech topped Eastern Illinois 80-67 on Saturday.

Shandon Goldman added 20 points for the Golden Eagles. Goldman also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Keishawn Davidson had 18 points and six assists for Tennessee Tech (3-19, 3-12 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Damaria Franklin added six rebounds.

Tennessee Tech posted a season-high 25 assists and scored a season-high 44 points before halftime.

Jordan Skipper-Brown scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-16, 4-12). Marvin Johnson added 19 points. Mack Smith had 11 points.

