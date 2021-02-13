Gray, Barnes lift No. 17 Florida State past Wake in OT

RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as No. 17 Florida State defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime on Saturday in the Seminoles' first game in two weeks.

The Seminoles tied it at 80 with under a second to go in regulation when Scottie Barnes drove the length of the floor and made a reverse layup. That set up Florida State in the extra period; the Seminoles have won 11 straight overtime games.

Gray made all 10 free-throw attempts and scored the Seminoles’ first four points in overtime. The redshirt junior forward scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and had his second double-double in a month for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Florida State has now won 23 straight home ACC games, a streak that dates to a 77-68 win over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.

Jonah Antonio scored a career-high 23 points, drilling 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range, for Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9). Antonio had the best 3-point shooting game in Wake history with a minimum of eight attempts from long range. He was 23 of 62 (37.1 percent) from deep coming into Saturday’s game.

Ian DuBose, one of three Wake players who fouled out, added 18 points on 6 of 9 from the field.

Barnes had 11 of his 13 points for Florida State in the second half or overtime. M.J. Walker scored 14 points, giving him 976 for his career.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State could move up a few spots with its return to the court. But the Seminoles are poised to make a bigger move next week if they defeat No. 19 Virginia and No. 18 Virginia Tech in home game. The Seminoles had been idle due to coronavirus issues.

TAKEAWAYS

Wake has struggled on the road but battled Florida State to the finish. Aside from the cold shooting to end the first half, the Demon Deacons played the Seminoles evenly and nearly pulled off the upset.

Florida State played without starting center Balsa Koprivica and gave up too many baskets on easy drives. But the Seminoles made timely plays and had too much depth as Wake battled foul trouble.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest plays host to Duke on Wednesday.

Florida State plays host to Virginia on Monday.