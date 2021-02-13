Sports
Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve.
Werenski is expected to return to the lineup Saturday night at Chicago. The 23-year-old Werenski missed three games with a lower-body injury after he got hurt during a 4-3 win over Dallas on Feb. 4.
Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR, retroactive to Feb. 6. Kivlenieks, 24, is day to day with a lower-body injury.
Werenski has one goal and three assists in 12 games this year. He was selected by Columbus with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft.
