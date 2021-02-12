Williams helps No. 2 UConn women beat Georgetown 64-40

Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown 64-40 on Friday night for its sixth consecutive victory.

Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. Her layup midway through the second quarter put the Huskies (16-1, 13-0 Big East) ahead, and they didn’t trail again.

Bueckers grimaced while playing 39 minutes on a sprained right ankle. Despite the injury, the standout freshman had 19 points and nine assists, ending a streak of six games scoring at least 20.

Georgetown (1-10, 1-10) lost its ninth in a row. Freshman Kelsey Ransom led the Hoyas with 15 points.

NO. 8 UCLA 69, UTAH 58

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 25 points and seven rebounds in UCLA's victory over Utah.

Chantel Horvat added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Natalie Chou had 12 points. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes (5-12, 4-12) with 14 points and six assists.

NO. 10 ARIZONA 60, WASHINGTON STATE 51

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points and six rebounds, Aari McDonald added 14 points and five rebounds and Arizona beat Washington State.

Sam Thomas had seven points and five steals, and the Wildcats (13-2, 11-2 Pac-12) pulled away from a 44-42 lead after three quarters by limiting Washington State to three field goals in the fourth quarter.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points for Washington State (9-8, 7-78).

The Wildcats are 13-2 in the Pac-12 for the first time in school history. Their only loss since Jan. 1 was an overtime defeat at Washington State on Jan.10.

NO. 25 MISSOURI STATE 69, ILLINOIS STATE 52

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Illinois State.

Abigayle Jackson and Brice Calip each added 11 points for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley). Mary Crompton scored 16 points for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5).

The teams are set to meet again Saturday.