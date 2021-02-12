Detroit visits Boston, looks to stop road skid

Detroit Pistons (6-19, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Boston looking to end its seven-game road slide.

The Celtics are 10-6 in conference play. Boston ranks seventh in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Pistons have gone 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 5-13 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 122-120 on Jan. 3. Jaylen Brown scored 31 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 19.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jerami Grant is second on the Pistons with 5.5 rebounds and averages 23.7 points. Josh Jackson is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 47.6% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Robert Williams III: out (left hip), Marcus Smart: out (calf).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Mason Plumlee: out (undisclosed), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).