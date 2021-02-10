Sports

Gayman lifts Abilene Christian over Houston Baptist 88-59

The Associated Press

ABILENE, Texas

Clay Gayman came off the bench and scored 16 points to lift Abilene Christian to an 88-59 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday night.

Reggie Miller had 15 points for Abilene Christian (17-3, 9-1 Southland Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Kolton Kohl added 10 points. Damien Daniels had six steals.

Darius Lee had 14 points for the Huskies (3-13, 2-6). Pedro Castro added 10 points. Philip McKenzie had eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 66-63 on Jan. 6.

