Jaworski leads Lafayette past Loyola (Md.) 80-76

Justin Jaworski had 28 points as Lafayette edged past Loyola (Md.) 80-76 on Monday night.

Jaworski shot 11 for 12 from the line, including the clinching free throws with five seconds left.

Kyle Jenkins added a career-high 20 points and Neal Quinn had 16 points, seven assists and three blocks for Lafayette (6-4, 6-4 Patriot League). E.J. Stephens added seven rebounds.

Lafayette totaled 48 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Santi Aldama scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-6, 1-6). Jaylin Andrews added 15 points. Kenneth Jones had 12 points.

The Leopards improve to 3-1 against the Greyhounds this season, the loss coming Sunday, 75-62.

