Sports

The Latest: Kenin kicks things off on Day 2 at Aussie Open

The Associated Press

United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Spain's Garbine Muguruza during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Spain's Garbine Muguruza during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Andy Brownbill AP
MELBOURNE, Australia

The Latest from the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times local):

11 a.m.

Sofia Kenin begins defense of her Australian Open title when she takes on Australian Maddison Inglis to begin play at Rod Laver Arena. Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza in the final last year in three sets for her first Grand Slam singles title. Muguruza will be in action at the same time, kicking things off at Margaret Court Arena in a match against Margarita Gasparyan.

Rafael Nadal plays the final day match at Rod Laver Arena against Laslo Djere. This is Nadal’s first chance to grab sole possession of the men’s mark for most Grand Slam singles titles. He pulled even with Roger Federer at 20 by winning the French Open in October, beating Novak Djokovic in a lopsided final. Federer is still sidelined after two knee operations and is not playing here.

  Comments  

Health News

Cincinnati Reds add Sean Doolittle, Dee Strange-Gordon

February 08, 2021 5:55 PM

Sports

Ex-LSU aide Busch is back with Huskers as defensive analyst

February 08, 2021 5:53 PM

Sports

Washington St QB Jayden de Laura suspended after DUI arrest

February 08, 2021 5:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service