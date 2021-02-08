LaVine and Beal clash in Chicago-Washington matchup

Washington Wizards (5-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-13, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal meet when Chicago hosts Washington. LaVine is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game and Beal is first in the league averaging 33.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 5-6 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 3-11 in conference play. Washington averages 43.6 rebounds per game and is 1-10 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 133-130 on Dec. 31. Otto Porter Jr. scored 28 points to help lead Chicago to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is scoring 27 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 12.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Beal is averaging 33.2 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Wizards. Robin Lopez is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 9 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 47.5% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).

Wizards: Russell Westbrook: day to day (rest), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).