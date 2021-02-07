Golden State plays San Antonio following Curry’s 57-point showing

Golden State Warriors (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the San Antonio Spurs after Stephen Curry scored 57 points in the Warriors' 134-132 loss to the Mavericks.

The Spurs have gone 10-10 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 111.2 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Warriors are 8-6 in Western Conference play. Golden State is ninth in the NBA scoring 114.5 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 121-99 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Curry led Golden State with 26 points, and Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 20.5 points per game, and is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 61.7% and averaging 7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 assists and 5.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 44 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 48.1% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 43.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (illness), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).