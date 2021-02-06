Mwamba lifts Texas-Arlington past ULM 58-52

Patrick Mwamba had 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Texas-Arlington to a 58-52 win over UL Monroe on Saturday.

Sam Griffin had 14 points for Texas-Arlington (11-9, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference). Shahada Wells added 13 points.

ULM totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Russell Harrison had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Warhawks (4-15, 2-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Thomas Howell added 10 points. Koreem Ozier had six rebounds.

The Mavericks are undefeated in four games against the Warhawks this season. Most recently, Texas-Arlington defeated ULM 63-56 on Friday.

___

