Sports

Carter Jr. lifts Murray St. past E. Kentucky 76-64

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ky.

Chico Carter Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Murray State topped Eastern Kentucky 76-64 on Saturday.

KJ Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (9-9, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Tevin Brown added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Demond Robinson had 10 points.

Wendell Green Jr. had 24 points and eight assists for the Colonels (14-4, 8-3). Tre King added 17 points and three blocks. Michael Moreno had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Tyson scores 32, No. 5 Houston routs NAIA foe OLLU 112-46

February 06, 2021 5:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service