Durant, Nets set for matchup against the 76ers

Brooklyn Nets (14-10, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (16-7, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Philadelphia. He's second in the NBA scoring 29.5 points per game.

The 76ers are 4-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is 9-4 against opponents below .500.

The Nets are 3-1 against Atlantic Division opponents. Brooklyn is 2-6 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45.2 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 122-109 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Joe Harris led Brooklyn with 28 points, and Shake Milton led Philadelphia with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Howard is third on the 76ers with 8.0 rebounds and averages 6 points. Danny Green is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

James Harden leads the Nets averaging 23.4 points and is adding 8.1 rebounds. Harris is averaging four made 3-pointers and scoring 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.9% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 126.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: day to day (calf), Terrance Ferguson: out (health and safety protocols), Seth Curry: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Mike Scott: out (knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).