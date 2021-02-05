Sports

Crutcher carries Dayton over George Mason 74-65

The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio

Jalen Crutcher had 21 points as Dayton defeated George Mason 74-65 on Friday night. Ibi Watson added 20 points for the Flyers.

Elijah Weaver had 13 points and six rebounds for Dayton (11-5, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Mustapha Amzil added 10 points.

Jordan Miller had 16 points for the Patriots (8-8, 4-6). Javon Greene added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Kolek had 13 points.

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Patriots for the season. Dayton defeated George Mason 74-65 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Jordan lifts Middle Tennessee past Charlotte on late FTs

February 05, 2021 9:05 PM

Football

QB Trevor Lawrence needs surgery to repair shoulder injury

Other Sports

Lightning win fourth consecutive game, 3-1 vs. Red Wings

Other Sports

Flyers again blow late lead as they fall to Bruins, 2-1, and miss chance to climb into first place

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service