Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (NY) 74-67

Alex Morales had a career-high 27 points as Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.

Elijah Ford had 14 points and eight rebounds, and DeLonnie Hunt added 14 points and six rebounds for Wagner (3-5, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez had eight rebounds.

Travis Atson had 19 points for the Terriers (4-5, 4-4). Trey Quartlebaum added 13 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points, and Unique McLean had nine points and 10 rebounds.

