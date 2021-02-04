UAB looks for home win vs UTEP

UTEP (8-8, 4-6) vs. UAB (14-2, 7-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its fourth straight win over UTEP at Bartow Arena. The last victory for the Miners at UAB was a 63-61 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: UTEP's Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Miners have scored 69.5 points per game to Conference USA opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 66 per game they put up over three non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tavin Lovan has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all UAB field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: UTEP is 0-7 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. UAB is a perfect 13-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Blazers have allowed 64.6 points per game over their last five.

TWO STREAKS: UTEP has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 74.3 points during those contests. UAB has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.2 points while giving up 62.4.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UAB has held opposing teams to 58.1 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

