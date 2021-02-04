N. Texas looks to extend streak vs La. Tech

Louisiana Tech (14-5, 7-3) vs. North Texas (9-5, 5-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its fifth straight conference win against Louisiana Tech. North Texas' last CUSA loss came against the UTSA Roadrunners 77-69 on Jan. 9. Louisiana Tech beat Southern Miss by three points on Saturday.

STELLAR SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese, Thomas Bell and Mardrez McBride have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this season and 73 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.CLUTCH CRAWFORD: Isaiah Crawford has connected on 36.8 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 14 over his last three games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: North Texas has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 86.9 points while giving up 57.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mean Green. North Texas has 36 assists on 86 field goals (41.9 percent) over its past three games while Louisiana Tech has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25