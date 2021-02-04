Placer, N. Fla. visit Liberty

North Florida (7-11, 5-3) vs. Liberty (14-5, 6-2)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jose Placer and North Florida will battle Darius McGhee and Liberty. Placer has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games. McGhee is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Liberty's McGhee has averaged 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while Chris Parker has put up 10.7 points and four assists. For the Ospreys, Placer has averaged 14.7 points while Carter Hendricksen has put up 11.1 points.

ATLANTIC SUN IMPROVEMENT: The Ospreys have scored 72 points per game and allowed 69.8 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 80.4 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Placer has connected on 36.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Florida is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 9-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 5-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-lowest rate in the country. The North Florida defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

