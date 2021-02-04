La.-Lafeyette looks to extend streak vs Arkansas St.

Louisiana-Lafayette (13-4, 7-3) vs. Arkansas State (6-9, 3-5)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its sixth straight conference win against Arkansas State. Louisiana-Lafayette's last Sun Belt loss came against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 91-86 on Jan. 15. Arkansas State lost 65-64 loss at home against Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Norchad Omier is putting up a double-double (12.3 points and 11.5 rebounds) to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 11.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Ragin' Cajuns are led by Cedric Russell, who is averaging 17.9 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Wolves have scored 72.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they put up against non-conference competition.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Russell has connected on 39 percent of the 123 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 23 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-7 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25