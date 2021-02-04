Oral Roberts, NDSU meet in conference play

Oral Roberts (9-7, 6-2) vs. North Dakota State (10-8, 10-3)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as Oral Roberts squares off against North Dakota State. Each program is coming off of a loss this past weekend. North Dakota State lost 49-47 on the road to Kansas City on Saturday, while Oral Roberts came up short in an 81-76 game at home to Kansas City on Jan. 1.

SENIOR STUDS: Oral Roberts' Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor and RJ Glasper have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 75 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE ABMAS: Abmas has connected on 43 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 36 over his last five games. He's also made 86.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Oral Roberts has won its last four road games, scoring 90 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. North Dakota State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 62.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bison have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. North Dakota State has an assist on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) over its past three games while Oral Roberts has assists on 25 of 75 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 81.5 points per game, the 24th-highest figure in Division I. North Dakota State has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 238th nationally.

