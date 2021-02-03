Williams scores 19; Thunder win rematch with Rockets 104-87

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6), center Al Horford (42) and forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Kenrich Williams scored 19 points Wednesday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a 30-point loss to Houston two days earlier and beat the Rockets 104-87.

Darius Bazley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Al Horford scored 17 points and Hamidou Diallo added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had allowed 147 and 136 points in its previous two games — both losses. On Wednesday, the Thunder allowed a season-low point total.

The Rockets scored a season high for points on Monday and a season low on Wednesday. Houston made a franchise record 28 3-pointers on 52 attempts on Monday, but connected on just 12 of 46 in the rematch.

Eric Gordon scored 22 points and Victor Oladipo added 19 for the Rockets, whose win streak ended at six games.

Rockets guard John Wall and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed Wednesday’s rematch. Wall, who averages 17.8 points and 5.8 assists, rested on the first half of a back-to-back with Memphis Grizzlies on tap on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists, sat out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn’t too serious and the team was being cautious.

The Rockets made 11 3-pointers in the first quarter on Monday, tying the NBA record for a quarter. On Wednesday, they trailed 54-43 at halftime, scoring a season low for points in a first half and making just 6 of 25 3s.

Houston made a brief surge early in the third quarter, but the Thunder fought it off. Diallo's breakaway two-handed dunk gave Oklahoma City a 68-52 lead, and the Thunder extended their advantage to 81-58 at the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Gordon was called for a technical in the second quarter. ... Coach Stephen Silas was called for a technical in the third quarter. ... F P.J. Tucker did not score in 25 minutes.

Thunder: Oklahoma City announced Tuesday that starting point guard George Hill would miss at least four weeks with a thumb injury. ... Thunder G Lu Dort left the game in the first quarter with left knee soreness and did not return. ... Held the Rockets to 38.4% shooting.

UP NEXT

The Rockets visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.