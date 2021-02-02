Memphis puts road win streak on the line against Indiana

Memphis Grizzlies (9-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pacers -6; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Grizzlies play Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 6-6 in home games. Indiana is 6-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 6-1 on the road. Memphis averages 45.9 rebounds per game and is 5-2 when outrebounding opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Doug McDermott is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 20.7 points while adding 2.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Brandon Clarke is averaging 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.1% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 108.6 points, 45 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (health protocols).