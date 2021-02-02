Philadelphia hosts Boston following overtime victory

Boston Bruins (6-1-2, third in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-2-1, second in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Boston Bruins after the Flyers knocked off New York 4-3 in overtime.

Philadelphia finished 16-4-4 in division action and 25-6-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Flyers scored 47 power play goals on 226 power play opportunities last season.

Boston went 14-6-3 in division play and 22-10-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Bruins recorded eight shutouts last season while compiling a .921 save percentage.

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Boston won 6-1. Patrice Bergeron scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).