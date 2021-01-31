LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

Indiana State's Cobie Barnes is blocked by Bradley's Elijah Childs in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP) AP

Jake LaRavia scored 12 points with nine rebounds and his layup with 70 seconds left sent Indiana State past Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

LaRavia's layup broke a tie at 57 and Bradley missed its last three shot attempts.

Tyreke Key added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (9-7, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned their fifth straight win.

Ville Tahvanainen had 17 points for the Braves (9-9, 3-6), who have now lost five straight. Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and Rienk Mast had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25