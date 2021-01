Ski Report

Read Next

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justice Sueing anticipated the backcourt pass from Joey Hauser. The Ohio State forward surged forward, nabbed the ball cleanly and had nothing but daylight between himself and the basket roughly 50 feet ahead of him.

As the Buckeyes bench area rose in anticipation, Sueing drove the lane, soared through the paint and, after intimating a massive dunk in the making, calmly laid the ball in instead.