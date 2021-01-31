Sasser, No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 for 8th straight win

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) watches his 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 on Sunday for its eighth straight win.

Sasser bounced back to make five of his last 10 shots. After scoring just three points in a victory over Tulane on Thursday, he opened 0 for 5 against the Mustangs.

Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American), which won its 20th consecutive home game. Reggie Chaney added 10 points.

The Cougars won despite shooting only 34%.

Kendric Davis led SMU (9-4, 5-4) with 11 points. Feron Hunt and Yor Anei each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who made 32% percent of their shots.

Houston led 28-24 at halftime, then went on a 14-3 run, capped by Gorham's three-point play with 16 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: Coach Tim Jankovich missed his fourth straight game due to COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Jan. 21 and testing positive four days later. ... The Mustangs missed all eight 3-pointers they tried in the second half.

Houston: Gorham became the first Cougars player with eight straight double-digit rebounding games since Tim Moore did it eight games in a row during the 1995-96 season. ... Quentin Grimes, who entered averaging a team-high 17.6 points per game, finished with six points and six rebounds, snapping a streak of 13 straight double-figure scoring games.

HOUSTON TRAILS

Hunt's layup just over two minutes into the game put SMU ahead 2-0 — it was the first time the Cougars were behind in over 189 minutes. Before Sunday, the Cougars last trailed with 13:02 remaining in the first half against Tulane on Jan. 9, a span stretching almost five games.

UP NEXT

SMU: Plays at Tulsa on Wednesday.

Houston: Plays at East Carolina on Wednesday.