St. Francis looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Central Connecticut (3-10, 3-7) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (5-9, 4-6)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. In its last six wins against the Blue Devils, St. Francis (Pa.) has won by an average of 9 points. Central Connecticut's last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2017, a 72-68 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Red Flash. Mark Flagg is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils are led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Red Flash have scored 73.2 points per game against NEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.GIFTED GREG: Outlaw has connected on 35.5 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last five road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 75 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Flash have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. St. Francis (Pa.) has an assist on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Central Connecticut has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Central Connecticut has averaged only 58.6 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Devils are giving up 66.8 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25