Blues visit the Ducks after Kyrou’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (5-2-1, third in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-4-2, sixth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Anaheim Ducks after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 6-1 win against the Ducks.

Anaheim finished 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division play a season ago. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season, 27 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

St. Louis finished 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in division games a season ago. The Blues were called for 236 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blues: Tyler Bozak: out (upper body).