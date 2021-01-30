Sports

Perry carries Stetson over Florida Gulf Coast 77-66

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Rob Perry had a season-high 30 points as Stetson beat Florida Gulf Coast 77-66 on Saturday night.

Chase Johnston had 20 points and five steals for Stetson (5-9, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Josh Smith added 10 rebounds. Christiaan Jones had nine rebounds.

Cyrus Largie had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (7-6, 2-4). Dom London added 12 points. Dakota Rivers had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Hatters evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Stetson 64-63 on Friday.

