Bryant Jr. lifts Norfolk St. past Delaware St. 94-66

Joe Bryant Jr. had a season-high 24 points with six 3-pointers and Norfolk State cruised past Delaware State 94-66 on Saturday.

Devante Carter had 18 points and Jalen Hawkins scored 17 for Norfolk State (9-6, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

The 94 points were a season best for Norfolk State, which also reached a season highs with 15 3-pointers and 23 assists.

Myles Carter scored 19 points for the Hornets (0-11, 0-6) and Zach Kent scored 11. Delaware State hasn't won since March 10 of last year.

The Spartans have won all three contests against the Hornets this season.

