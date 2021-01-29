Jazz finish sweep of Mavericks 120-101 for 11th straight win

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic lays the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his season-high 32 points in the third quarter and the Utah Jazz completed a sweep of the Dallas Mavericks with a 120-101 victory on Friday night to run their NBA-best winning streak to 11.

Even without Donovan Mitchell, who missed his second game in the concussion protocol, the Jazz (15-4) had little resistance from the Mavericks as they posted their 10th win by double digits in their streak.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson had 13 for the Mavericks (8-11), who have lost four in a row.

Joe Ingles hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter from nearly the same spot to pass Hall of Famer John Stockton, who had 845, and become the franchise leader in 3-point field goals made. The Jazz ran out to a 37-11 lead late in the period.

Bogdanovic, who is shooting less than 37% beyond the arc after three straight seasons above 40, is finding his groove after offseason wrist surgery. He made a season-best seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Mike Conley scored 22 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth consecutive double-double. Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Morgan even made a pair of 3s as Utah's long-range shooting comes from just about everyone but Gobert. The Jazz have made 319 3-pointers this season, more than any team in NBA history through 19 games. The victory marked the fifth time Utah has made 20 3-pointers in a game.

Weakened by multiple injuries and virus absences this season, the Mavs acknowledged a lack of chemistry after Wednesday’s loss to Utah but also said they just aren’t playing hard enough. Again, the Jazz were a step quicker to loose balls and rebounds through the game.

The Jazz held the Mavericks to 3-of-19 shooting and a season-low 12 points in the first quarter. In one stretch, the Jazz stole the ball on three straight Dallas possessions.

By halftime, the Mavericks cut the lead to 61-45 on the strength of Doncic’s 17 first-half points. The Jazz committed 12 turnovers in the first two quarters but outrebounded Dallas 31-13. Utah had 12 offensive boards while Mavericks only grabbed 10 defensive rebounds.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: The Mavericks held a lead for 19 seconds in this game after not leading at all in Wednesday’s game. … Kristaps Porzingis picked up his fifth foul early in the third quarter. Dallas was outrebounded 56-40.

Jazz: Mitchell was announced as the recipient of the offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award in recognition of his continued efforts to advance social justice and champion education. … Derrick Favors missed his second game with lower back soreness. … Gobert, who is barely making half his free throw attempts this season, made seven straight.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Return home to play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Jazz: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.