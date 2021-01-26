McCray carries Portland St. over St. Martin’s 69-60

Amari McCray had a career-high 22 points as Portland State defeated St. Martin’s 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Paris Dawson had 12 points for Portland State (4-8). James Scott added 10 points. Khalid Thomas had three blocks.

Tyler Velasquez had 12 points and six assists for the Saints. Demonte Malloy added 11 points. Tyke Thompson had six rebounds.

