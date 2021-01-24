Grayson, Rucker carry Army over Navy 87-78 in OT

Lonnie Grayson had 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute of overtime and Army ended Navy's with a nine-game winning streak 87-78 on Sunday.

Jalen Rucker added a career-high 18 points for the Black Knights, although he missed the potential game-winning jumper at the end of regulation.

Both teams struggled in overtime but Army took a four-point lead on Josh Caldwell's jumper with less than a minute to go. Navy, which was just 3 for 11 in OT, missed a shot and the free throw shooting start, Army going 9 of 12 from the line in the last minute.

Josh Caldwell chipped in 15 and Nick Finke had 10 points and seven rebounds for Army (9-4, 5-3 Patriot League).

Patrick Dorsey had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (10-2, 7-1), whose nine-game win streak was broken. Richard Njoku added 13 points, including all save Navy points in OT, and seven rebounds. Cam Davis had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Navy defeated Army 69-62 on Saturday.

