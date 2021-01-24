Sports

Williams carries Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 74-62

The Associated Press

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.

D’Maurian Williams had a career-best 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 74-62 on Sunday.

This series was originally set for Jan 4-5 and was moved up when South Carolina Upstate couldn't play at Gardner-Webb.

Jordan Sears had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (5-9, 4-5 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jaheam Cornwall had seven assists.

Gardner-Webb posted a season-high 22 assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 32 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-12, 0-9), who have now lost nine games in a row.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Clayton scores 22 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-77

January 24, 2021 3:30 PM

Football

There’s almost no chance the Detroit Lions trade Matthew Stafford to the Chicago Bears. But a deal elsewhere could be the 1st QB domino to fall that makes a viable option available.

Sports

Key, Davis lift No. 25 Lady Vols past No. 12 Kentucky 70-53

January 24, 2021 3:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service