UNCG looks to extend streak vs Furman

UNC Greensboro (10-5, 5-2) vs. Furman (10-5, 4-2)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its fifth straight conference win against Furman. UNC Greensboro's last SoCon loss came against the Wofford Terriers 48-45 on Jan. 9. Furman lost 71-62 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Furman's Mike Bothwell has averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals while Clay Mounce has put up 15.4 points and six rebounds. For the Spartans, Isaiah Miller has averaged 18.1 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Keyshaun Langley has put up nine points.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 18.5 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Furman is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Paladins are 4-5 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last six road games, scoring 80.7 points and allowing 67.2 points during those contests. Furman has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 91.4 points while giving up 61.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman is ranked second among SoCon teams with an average of 83.4 points per game.

