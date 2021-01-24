Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Texas Southern (3-7, 1-2) vs. Mississippi Valley State (0-13, 0-5)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. Texas Southern has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State's last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2017, a 103-89 win.

STEPPING UP: The Tigers are led by seniors John Walker III and Michael Weathers. Walker has averaged 13 points and 5.5 rebounds while Weathers has recorded 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. The Delta Devils have been led by Caleb Hunter and Terry Collins, who have combined to score 21.7 points per contest.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Delta Devils have allowed only 81.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 100.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Collins has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. Collins has accounted for 13 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Delta Devils have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Mississippi Valley State has an assist on 32 of 51 field goals (62.7 percent) across its past three games while Texas Southern has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25