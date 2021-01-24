Alcorn State, Alabama A&M meet in conference play

Alcorn State (3-6, 3-1) vs. Alabama A&M (4-0, 2-0)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes meet as Alcorn State matches up against Alabama A&M. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Alabama A&M earned a 68-58 win at home against Southern, while Alcorn State won 57-52 at Alabama State.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors. Troymain Crosby, Kurk Lee, Tyree Corbett and David Pierce III have combined to account for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Braves points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over the last three games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Alabama A&M's Garrett Hicks has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 45.7 percent of them, and is 14 of 29 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama A&M has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The quick-tempoed Alabama A&M offense has averaged 76.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs sixth nationally. Alcorn State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 69.2 possessions per game (ranked 219th).

___

