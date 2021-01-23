Sports

Pepper scores 20 to lead UC Davis over UC San Diego 78-71

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Elijah Pepper had a career-high 20 points as UC Davis defeated UC San Diego 78-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller had 18 points for UC Davis (3-3, 1-1 Big West Conference). Kennedy Koehler added 13 points. Ezra Manjon had 11 points and six assists.

Damion Squire, who was second on the Aggies in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Mikey Howell had 18 points for the Tritons (3-4, 1-4). Bryce Pope added 16 points. Hugh Baxter had seven rebounds.

UC San Diego defeated UC Davis 89-69 on Friday for its first-ever Division I win.

