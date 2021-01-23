Sports

Crosby scores 19 to carry Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 57-52

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Troymain Crosby scored 19 points and Alcorn State held off Alabama State 57-52 on Saturday to end its six-game losing streak.

Kurk Lee had 14 points and six assists for Alcorn State (3-6, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Tyree Corbett grabbed 11 rebounds.

Brandon Battle had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (1-5, 1-5). LaTrell Tate added 12 points. Jordan O’Neal had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Kenny Strawbridge, who led the Hornets in scoring entering the matchup with 13.0 points per game, made just 1 of 5 shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Mike Jensen: Can Villanova make another deep NCAA Tournament run? The win over Providence showed hints.

January 23, 2021 7:27 PM

Football

Lions and Matthew Stafford agree to seek trade offers

Sports

Bohannon scores 23 to lift Youngstown St. over UIC 85-77

January 23, 2021 7:30 PM

Sports

Collier leads Texas over No. 24 Iowa State women 70-59

January 23, 2021 7:28 PM

Sports

Clay scores 20 to lead Valparaiso over Illinois St. 69-60

January 23, 2021 7:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service