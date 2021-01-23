Navy looks to extend streak vs Army

Army (8-4, 4-3) vs. Navy (10-1, 7-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its eighth straight conference win against Army. Navy's last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 69-63 on March 5, 2020. Army fell 69-62 at Navy in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Cam Davis has averaged 17.9 points to lead the charge for the Midshipmen. Complementing Davis is John Carter Jr., who is putting up 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Black Knights are led by Lonnie Grayson, who is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Midshipmen have allowed just 65 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 72.8 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.LOVE FOR LONNIE: Grayson has connected on 38.6 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Army is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Knights are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Navy has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 67.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Army as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.

