Atlanta faces Milwaukee following Young’s 43-point game

Atlanta Hawks (8-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Trae Young scored 43 points in the Hawks' 116-98 win over the Timberwolves.

The Bucks are 7-4 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 47.5 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 10.3 boards.

The Hawks are 5-5 against conference opponents. Atlanta averages 50.1 rebounds per game and is 1-3 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 27 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.6 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.3 points and is adding 4.4 rebounds. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.7 assists and 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 44.8% shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 50.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 43.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).