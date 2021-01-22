Prince, No. 13 Oregon women beat Washington St. 58-50

Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and No. 13 Oregon beat Washington State 58-50 on Friday night.

Washington State's Cherilyn Molina hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-all with 4:09 to play, but Te-Hina Paopao answered with a layup 19 seconds later as Oregon scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an eight-point lead with 27 seconds remaining. WSU missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts over than span and the Ducks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State (7-4, 5-4 Pac-12) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She went into the game No. 2 among freshmen nationally in scoring (19.7 per game) and leads the Pac-12 in steals (3.0). No freshman has ever finished the season as the conference's leading scorer.

Krystal Leger-Walker hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-0 run that made it 12-2 with 1:28 left in the first quarter. Washington State didn’t trail again until Angela Dugalic made a layup to give the Ducks a 40-38 lead with 9:33 left in the game. The Cougars, who led for nearly 28 minutes on Friday, led for 31 minutes in a 69-65 loss to Oregon (10-3, 8-3) on Dec. 21.

The Cougars have lost three in a row since they beat then-No. 7 Arizona 71-69 in overtime on Jan. 10, helping them make their first ever appearance in the AP poll at No. 25. Washington State lost overtime games at Southern California and at No. 6 UCLA last weekend.

Oregon's Nyara Sabally left the game early in the fourth quarter with an apparent left ankle injury but returned, with a noticeable limp, midway through the period. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore, and the younger sister of Satou — the No. 2 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft out of Oregon — sat out each of the last two seasons due to ACL injuries to her right knee.