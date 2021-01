Hank Aaron, Atlanta Braves legend and former MLB home run king, dies at 86

Baseball hall-of-famer Hank Aaron died Friday at 86. AP

Hank Aaron, an Atlanta Braves legend and Major League Baseball’s former home run king, died Friday morning, according to CBS 46 and WSB. He was 86.

One of the best players of all time, Aaron slugged 755 home runs during his illustrious career that ended in 1976. His home run record stood until 2007, when Barry Bonds surpassed him.

Many people still associate the record to Aaron, as Bonds has been attributed to steroid use.

Nicknamed “Hammerin’ Hank,” he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, being named on 406 of 415 ballots.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama, and played the majority of his career for the Milwaukee Braves, before the franchise moved to Atlanta after the 1965 season.

In 2002, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

MLB Network and Fox Sports reporter Jon Morosi said Aaron’s “legacy transcends his place as one of the greatest in the history of our national pastime.”

“He represents the best of America, with his resiliency, grace, and relentless optimism,” Morosi tweeted. “An extraordinary life. He is royalty.”

Aaron is the second baseball great affiliated with the Braves to die this week. Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a television and radio analyst for the Braves for 28 years, died Monday. He was 75.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.