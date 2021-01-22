Mt. St. Mary’s looks for road win vs CCSU

Mount St. Mary's (5-5, 4-2) vs. Central Connecticut (2-9, 2-6)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary's looks for its fourth straight win over Central Connecticut at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut's last win at home against the Mountaineers came on Feb. 18, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Damian Chong Qui is averaging 14.4 points and 4.9 assists to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is also a key contributor, putting up 8.4 points and six rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Blue Devils have scored 70.8 points per game and allowed 77.1 points per game in conference play thus far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 58 points scored and 87 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Chong Qui has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Mount St. Mary's field goals over the last five games. Chong Qui has 23 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mountaineers are 0-5 when they allow 60 or more points and 5-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 60 points. The Blue Devils are 0-8 when they score 75 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Mount St. Mary's is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Mountaineers are 0-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STINGY DEFENSE: Mount St. Mary's has held opposing teams to 62.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all NEC teams.

